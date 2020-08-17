Long queue for free Eindhoven vibes tattoo

True Blue Tattoo Eindhoven placed free tattoos of the Eindhoven Vibes last Saturday: the wavy stripe logo of the city. The queue for a free tattoo had been there since Friday night.

Enthusiasts could report to True Blue Tattoo around 10:00 to make an appointment. “Eindhoven is in my heart and soul”, says an Eindhoven resident who is waiting in line. “It is my city and I am proud of it. That’s why I want this tattoo.”

Supporting entrepreneurs

The initiative comes from Max den Holder. “I live in Eindhoven, but work in Amsterdam. I was looking for a way to keep myself busy on the train and then started my Instagram account Meet Eindhoven,” says Den Holder.

“I wanted to support entrepreneurs in these times of corona and through this account I give them some extra attention. I wanted to set up a playful campaign and soon ended up at True Blue. How nice would it be to give away Eindhoven tattoo for € 40? Finally, Eindhoven is 040. But then the shop itself came up with the idea to do it for free for one day. How cool is that?”

Long queue

The fact that there has been a queue since 1:00 is a nice surprise for Max. “I did not expect this, but I think it is very nice to see.”

People who stood in line but could not get a free tattoo were able to get the tattoo done for 40 euros.

Source: Studio040