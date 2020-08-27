Acting mayor appointed for Waalre administrative crisis

The King’s Commissioner appointed Jan Boelhouwer as acting mayor in Waalre on Wednesday. Boelhouwer was entrusted to solve the administrative crisis in the municipality.

In recent weeks, it became known that Waalre’s mayor, Jan Brenninkmeijer and councillors have been arguing since the summer. The councillors gave up their confidence in the mayor. The council was only informed when information leaked. The council could no longer ignore it.

Boelhouwer will first investigate the situation in Waalre. He does not yet have an opinion about who is to blame for the crisis. Only after a number of conversations can he paint a better picture. Jan Brenninkmeijer has taken a step back. It’s unclear if Brenninkmeijer will never return.

According to many local residents, they are satisfied with Brenninkmeijer and consider it as a shame that the municipality cannot solve the problems itself. Therefore, the temporary replacement evokes mixed feelings.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei