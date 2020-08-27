Weekendtips from Yvette

It’s the weekend in Eindhoven but where do you need to go? A great weekend to be in Eindhoven if you love music! You can go to the Cruydenhuisch, the Wasven, The Bar at Fifth NRE or Stadstuin De Zomeroase for some great music. Read more on Eindhoven News.

Friday: Musical evening at the Cruydenhuisch



Check here for more event details.

Saturday: Music at your table



Sunday: Singer songwriter night at The Bar



Whole weekend: Stadsoase De Zomertuin



About Yvette:

“I’m the manager of the biggest expat Facebook group in Eindhoven – Expats in Eindhoven. A group dedicated to help expats have a great time in Eindhoven, get to meet new people and answer their questions. Further I work as graphic designer for my own company STUDIO YDID. In my free time I like to go running, race cycling, go out with friends and family or listen to the band Queen. If you want to know more – feel free to mail me at [email protected]”