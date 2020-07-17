University fund donates quarter of a million to TU/e researchers

The university of Eindhoven reports that the University Fund Eindhoven (UFE), has donated €250,000 to three TU/e researchers.

The university fund receives money from former students of the Eindhoven University of Technology. Henk Kivits, chairman of the fund, is pleased with this development. “One of our main goals is to link alumni donations to research projects in healthcare field. Especially, now there is an acute need for initiatives to flourish that help curb the coronavirus”.

The fund considers the scientists’ research important because current test technology is ‘far from perfect’. “There are no tests yet to quickly and reliably determine if someone has antigens in their blood, and is therefore infected. There’s also a strong need for tests showing quickly whether someone has antibodies in their blood and is, or has been infected”, says the university.

Results

The results of the study should be available in three to six months. According to the university, the technology’ll be widely applicable. Other than the corona virus, this kind of testing technology is also useful for future pandemics.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.