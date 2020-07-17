Memories of Arnol Kox: ‘Nol really belonged to the city’.

Citizens of Eindhoven could bid farewell to its extraordinary resident on Saturday in the auditorium of the Sint Catharina church.

With the preaching icon gone, it’s quiet in Eindhoven city centre. But Arnol Kox is still in our minds. On social media there are various reactions about the death of the city preacher and condolences are pouring in. According to many, Arnol belonged to the city, with his sermons, text boards and his mobile scooter.

Shoppers and shopkeepers, therefore, call it a great loss for the city centre now that ‘our crying preacher’ is no longer there.

Funeral visit

So on Saturday there’ll be a public mourning visit for Kox in the auditorium of the Sint Catharina church. You can pay your last respects to him there between 16.00 and 18.00 hours.

Funeral

Arnol’s funeral will be on Wednesday 22 July at 11.00 in the St. Trudokerk in Strijp. There is room for 190 visitors.

