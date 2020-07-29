TU/e is working on possible new standard for online security

Two algorithms from the Eindhoven University of Technology are in the race to become the new standard in Quantum locking.

Quantum computers are computers that are very much faster than normal computers. They have much greater computing power than ordinary PCs, and therefore they are also capable of breaching the security that currently protects sensitive data from cyber-attacks.

However, the first real Quantum computer has yet to see the light of day. But to prevent sensitive information from ending up on the streets, security work is already underway against these computers.

Competition

The National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) is working on this from the United States. The NIST has launched a competition in which various researchers can take part to see which algorithm is the best new standard.

The competition started in 2017 with 69 entries. There are now seven candidates, two of which are from the TU/e.

Two to four years

The finalists will be judged starting in the autumn. NIST expects to complete the entire process within two to four years.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob

Edited by: Nicole