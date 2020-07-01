Tank and transport aircraft arrived in Eindhoven

A new tank and transport aircraft landed at Eindhoven Air Base.

The aircraft, an A330 MRRT, owned by the company Airbus, is part of a NATO fleet. The aircraft is the first of an order for a total of eight aircraft. The fleet will operate from Eindhoven Air Base and Cologne in Germany.

The aircraft arrived from the Airbus factory in Getafe, Spain.

The fleet was acquired through a multinational cooperation between the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, the Czech Republic and Norway.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob