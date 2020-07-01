Homeless shelter ‘t Eindje will close

The homeless shelter ‘t Eindje on Mathildelaan in Eindhoven will close its doors at the end of this year. This will be replaced by a 24-hour shelter at two other locations in the city.

These two reception locations will be located at Bellefroidlaan and Barrierweg from January 2021 onwards. That has been agreed by the municipality and Springplank040, Salvation Army, Neos and Ervaring die Staat.

“I think it’s nice that we can say goodbye to the night shelter on Mathildelaan. A wish of mine will come true, because I don’t think that is a location where people can find peace and quiet and are able to get their lives back on track”, Care Alderman, Renate Richters, responds.

The agreements are a result of a new course. At the end of last year, the new approach was already supported by the Eindhoven City Council. The approach is much more focused on getting the homeless back on track, with a job and shelter. A good 24-hour shelter, with not only a place to sleep but also a nice place to stay during the day and a possibility for support, is part of this. In this way homeless people are stimulated to find work, shelter, finances and get a grip on life again. The support focuses on independence.

A total of fifteen regional municipalities support the shelter, with Eindhoven as its central municipality. In total, the shelter will cost almost €10,000,000 for the next five years.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob