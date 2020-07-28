PSV sells maximum number of season tickets

PSV has sold 26,000 season tickets for the next season. This is the maximum number that PSV can sell during the corona crisis.

According to the commercial director Frans Janssen, the fact that PSV is allowed to issue so many season tickets in this time of the year, says something about the love the fans feel for the club. He’s very proud of the loyal supporters. The maximum number of season tickets has already been reached. If at a later moment the rules regarding COVID-19 are relaxed, the club wants to consider resuming sales of PSV Season Club Cards.

Health and Safety

How many supporters are allowed in the stadium per match is not yet fully known. “We’re still wondering how to get as many supporters to the stadium as possible, without going against the cabinet’s measures. The safety and health of our supporters remain the highest priority,” says Janssen.

“In the past, we’ve noticed how nice support can be, both on a business and personal level”, Janssen concludes. “We’re therefore enormously grateful to all our supporters, our business relations, our players and our staff. Everyone has contributed. Everyone did what they could. And I find that really special. Unity creates power, it’s proven again.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta