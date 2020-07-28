Masked robbers rob cafeteria in Stratum

On Monday evening, around 21:00 hours, a robbery took place at Cafeteria Nicky on the Sint Bonifaciuslaan in the Stratum area.

Two armed robbers entered the shop wearing face masks. They also had a hood on and were wearing dark clothes. According to an initial report, their heights are around 1.75 to 1.80 meters.

According to the police, the perpetrators are ‘young boys’. After the robbery they fled on foot in the direction of the Rielseweg. They have taken money, but the amount is not known yet.

The police are still investigating on the spot. The police are asking for the witnesses and people with a security camera in the area, to report to them.

Source: www.studio040.nl

