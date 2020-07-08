Now you can wear ‘The Vibe’

City marketing company, Eindhoven365, has launched a clothing brand – ‘The Vibe’. The city logo features prominently on the clothing.

The brand consists of a unisex collection for both adults and children. According to Eindhoven365 director, Peter Kentie, these clothes are a response to increasing demand from residents. They want to display the city of Eindhoven proudly.

“With this sustainable clothing brand, we hope to contribute to this in a responsible, creative way. (It’s a) brand that can be enthusiastically worn with pride.” The clothing isn’t only sold online.

PSV Eindhoven City Store

People can also buy these branded t-shirts and caps at the recently opened PSV Eindhoven City Store. This shop’s the result of a special collaboration. The Eindhoven, PSV and Puma brands partnered to enable this.

Puma is PSV’s new shirt sponsor. The PSV Eindhoven City Store was officially opened last week. It’s located at 3 Marktstraat in the centre of Eindhoven.

