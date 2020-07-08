Parties want ‘framework’ for events

Several political parties want the Eindhoven city council to compile conditions against which organisers can assess their events. This follows the cancellation of Park Hilaria.

The parties now want a clear framework that clarifies what events can and cannot do. This was lacking when Park Hilaria was cancelled. So, there was a lot of anger and frustration among fairground operators. They were also irate because fairs in Central and West Brabant were allowed to continue.

The parties say the usual events are planned for the second half of the year too. These include not only the Eindhoven University of Technology and Fontys intro weeks. There’s also Glow and Dutch Design Week.

Unacceptable

The VVD, 50 Plus, LPF, and D66 find it unacceptable that different events are handled differently in the region and the city. The parties also consider it important that events can be organised. These events contribute to the economy and increase social cohesion.

The parties want the municipality and Safety Regional Safety group to arrive at a clear framework. Also, 90% of the events that then meet the conditions must be allowed to take place.

