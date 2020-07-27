John F. Kennedylaan reopened at midnight on Friday, July 24 to Saturday, July 25. That was two days ahead of schedule.

Contractor Van Gelder has removed the old asphalt and applied new asphalt with a noise-reducing top layer and markings. They also replaced the guide rail. The work would actually be carried out in the summer of 2021. However, because it was a lot quieter on the road due to the corona crisis, and there are no events this summer, the work has already been carried out.

The maintenance was supposed to last until Sunday July 26, but the work went smoothly and the weather was fine. That is why the road is accessible to traffic again from Friday night.

