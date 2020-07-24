Drunk man assaults police at airport

A 29-year-old man from Poland assaulted police at Eindhoven airport on Thursday evening.

The man was due to board a flight to Poland. However, due to his disruptive behaviour, staff refused to allow him to board the airplane.

Staff reported him to the military police. The man became angry and fled the scene.

Police caught him again and proceeded to arrest him. During the arrest, the man attacked the offiers, causing minor injuries.

The man has been detained for further investigation.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Seetha