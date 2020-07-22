ASML receives American award

ASML has received an international award for its development in the area of extreme UV lithography.

With the award, SEMI Americas acknowledges ASML’s enormous influence. This is in the field of technology development in the semiconductor industry. Because of this, ASML’s pioneering technological role has a significant impact on the world.

SEMI Americas also praised the company’s cooperative attitude. ASML president, Martin van den Brink, accepted the award via a video message. The association did the presentation virtually.

Global association

SEMI Americas is a global industry association. It represents the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain sectors. It has 2,400 member companies worldwide.

People sometimes call UV lithography, photolithography. It’s a process used in microfabrication. ASML produces UV lithography systems. This process pattern parts on thin slices of semiconductors bulk.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven