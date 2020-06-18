Number of people receiving unemployment benefits rises again

According to the latest statistics from UWV, the number of people in Eindhoven receiving unemployment benefits has increased again. UWV is the Employee Insurance Agency in the Netherlands.

The total number of people receiving unemployment benefits is up by almost 100 compared to April. In April, the total was around 4600. Now, that total is around 4700, an increase of two per cent.

These new figures mean that around three and a half per cent of Eindhoven’s labour force receive unemployment benefits.

Unemployment in Eindhoven has risen by more than 20 per cent since last year. In 2019, only 3900 people were unemployed.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman