High Tech Campus announces plans for sustainable office building

High Tech Campus (HTC) has announced plans to open a state of the art sustainable office building in spring 2021.

‘Sustainability and a green working environment play a major role in High Tech Campus’ new vision,’ explains Jean-Paul van Oijen, HTC’s commercial director. ‘The new office building fits perfectly with our vision of the future,’ he continues.

The building will be located next to the lake, at the heart of HTC. ‘At HTC, more than 12,000 professionals work with the world’s latest technologies. That is why we focus not only on the sustainability of our buildings, but also on the employees who work on our campus,’ says van Oijen. ‘A healthy workplace is extremely important.’ Employees can control the building’s lighting with their smartphone.

Van Oijen goes on to explain that with a roof made of solar panels, the new building fits perfectly with HTC’s ambition to become Europe’s most sustainable campus by 2025.

Video credit: High Tech Campus (Studio040)

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman