More flights from Eindhoven Airport

From July onwards, the number of flights departing daily from Eindhoven Airport will increase considerably.

According to the airport, about forty flights will depart daily from Eindhoven as of Thursday 2 July. During the months of April and May, an average of five to six flights a day departed from Eindhoven.

Ryanair has announced that the airline will once again be operating flights to Portugal, Spain, Ibiza, Greece and Poland from July. From August, the Irish budget airline will once again be flying to Cyprus.

Transavia is also expanding the number of flights. From July the airline will fly to destinations in Greece, the Canary Islands and Croatia. Earlier, Transavia already resumed flights to Portugal, Spain and Italy.

In addition, Wizzair will once again fly more to destinations in Eastern Europe such as Poland, Romania and Bulgaria. It was announced earlier that the airline will fly to Milan Malpensa and Larnaca in Cyprus.

Source: www.studio040.nl

