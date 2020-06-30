ASML top executive to chair Supervisory Board TU/e

CEO of ASML, Peter Wennink, will become Chairman of the Supervisory Board (RvT) of Eindhoven University of Technology.

The university announces that Louise Gunning will also become a member of the University’s Supervisory Board. He’s currently Chairman of Schiphol’s Supervisory Board.

Wennink was previously a member of the Supervisory Board. As chairman, he succeeds Baptiest Coopmans. Coopmans was chairman of the TU/e’s Supervisory Board for eight years. His second term expires and a third is not up for discussion. So, the university had to look for someone else for the position.

Robert-Jan Smits, Chairman of the Executive Board of the TU/e is pleased with the appointment. “Peter Wennink, with his many years of experience as CEO of ASML, with his key role in the global chips industry, belongs to a rare administrative class. His commitment and involvement at TU/e underline the special ties between the university and the industry in Brainport”.

The Supervisory Board supervises how the university is managed. The Minister of Education, Culture and Science, appoints the members of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board then appoints the Executive Board.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.