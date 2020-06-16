Fontys partially reopens

Fontys University of Applied Sciences has opened its doors again, at least partially.

It has resumed classes not only at its own locations, but also at external locations. This is necessary so that all attendees get sufficient space.

In addition to a few buildings, the University of Applied Sciences will also occupy rooms in the Klokgebouw and in the Koning Willem II Stadium in Tilburg. The school will only open to students who have to take tests or make use of the practical rooms.

There was a large queue at the Klokgebouw, reports Bron, the news medium of the college. As a result, it was not always possible to maintain a distance.

