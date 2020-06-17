DAF Museum to open in July

The DAF Museum will reopen on 1 July, the institution announced.

It reopened in November 2019. The museum, however, closed in mid-March again and remained so more than three months.

In April, the museum announced they’d use the closure to complete certain work. That work included lighting in the museum’s new wing. The museum also said the corona crisis wouldn’t cause financial problems for them.

Opening a month later

The museum states they’re not taking safety for granted with the opening. Museums were actually allowed to open on 1 June. But the DAF Museum deliberately chose not to open until a month later.

The museum used that time to corona-proof everything. They’ve set up a one-way route, and there’s enough space for visitors to keep the required 1,5m distance. Visitors can reserve tickets via the museum website from 24 June.

Tickets cost between €5 and €10 with free admittance for children under the age of five.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven