CBS: ‘Most people from Eindhoven do not dare to point out wrong behavior’

About 43 percent of the people of Eindhoven dare to talk to each other about undesirable behavior, as figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) show.

42.3 percent of all survey participants report that they agree that people in their neighborhood dare to talk to each other about undesirable behavior. Eindhoven therefore does not score the lowest in Brabant. In Tilburg (40.8 percent) and Den Bosch (41.6 percent), people are even less likely to address each other.

The numbers fit into a pattern. In urban areas, people are less likely to address each other than in rural areas. Nationally, people in non-urban areas are more likely to call each other to account for undesirable behavior. About 53 percent of the respondents indicated that, against an average of 44 percent in urban regions.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk