Safe to go for swimming in corona time?

Is it safe to go swimming in corona time? A much asked question.

It promises to be a warm weekend and on top of that: summer holidays are coming up. And so many people are eager to take a dip in the local swimming pool, a lake or in the sea. But is that safe in corona time? Can you get infected with the virus in the water?

According to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) and the World Health Organization (WHO), there is no evidence that the virus spreads through bathing water. And if you dive into a swimming pool, there is also chlorine in the water. The corona virus can not survive against chlorine.

Still, there are things you have to watch out for when you go swimming, but don’t want to get infected. Although the RIVM and WHO has said that swimming is safe, one still has to follow the other rules, like maintaining social distance of 1.5 metre. The swimming organisations must show that they’re following all the guidelines before they open up for the public.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.