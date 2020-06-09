Muziekgebouw to reopen after three months

After three months of silence, music resounds in the Muziekgebouw. The concert hall Muziekgebouw has reported this.

The Muziekgebouw closed its doors on the 12th of March. They shall reopen to the public on the 11th of June. On that date pianist Matteo Myderwyk will give a solo concert for 30 visitors.

It is the first chance for the public to hear music again in the concert hall. Musicians have been active there before. Myderwyk himself took the lead on Monday 8 June. The pianist will be recording music in the Kleine Zaal for three days. Those recording days will be concluded with a concert.

Myderwyks likes to break traditions with my music. For instance, he will appear with an arsenal of synthesizers on his latest album Parabel. The classically trained pianist takes elements from pop, jazz and dance.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.