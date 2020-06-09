Zero emission zone within the ring by 2030

According to the Municipality plans, in 2030, no more CO2 emissions may take place within the ring road.

The plan contributes to improving the air quality in the city besides contributing to achieving the city’s climate goals. Eindhoven Municipality reports this.

It’s unclear how the municipality intends to achieve this goal. The city council approved this proposal of zero emission zone on 3 March. The council is going to discuss the plan on 16 September.

After the council decision, the municipality shall enter into discussions with the business community and other stakeholders. They’ll decide about possible additional measures and tailor-made solutions to realise the zero-emission zone within the ring road.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.