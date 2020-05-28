TU/e to build new accommodation blocks on campus

Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) has announced plans to build two new accommodation blocks on its campus.

The two blocks will accommodate around 700 students. On top of this, several low-rise buildings will be built, accommodating around 100 students. The accommodation will be built on the site of the current Paviljoen (‘Pavillion’), TU/e’s first building when it opened in 1956. Paviljoen will soon be demolished.

Housing crisis

There is a significant shortage of housing for students in Eindhoven. TU/e therefore hopes that the new accommodation blocks will be a welcome addition to the local student housing market.

In 2019, Eindhoven city council launched Plan van Aanpak Studentenhuisvesting (‘Student Housing Plan’) to address the shortage of student housing. The plan states that there is a deficit of at least 1200 rooms for students in Eindhoven.

Eindhoven city council expects the amount of students in Eindhoven to increase by 6000 between 2019 and 2023. Around 4000 rooms will be needed to accommodate these extra students.

Council housing rate

The new accommodation blocks will bring the total number of on-campus rooms for TU/e students to 1500. TU/e built its first on-campus accommodation blocks in 2016, which accommodate around 750 students.

A spokesperson for TU/e states that the rent prices for at least a quarter of the new housing must be at the rate of government subsidised council housing, providing affordable accommodation options for low-income students.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman