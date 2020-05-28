Over a hundred fines given for coronavirus rule breakers

In Eindhoven, enforcement officers issued 107 fines to people who broke coronavirus regulations. The mayor of Eindhoven, John Jorritsma, says this is ‘a small number for a city as big as ours’.

In addition, officers also issued 517 warnings. Jorritsma explains that the warnings have serious consequences, and are not just ‘a wag of the finger’. He states that ‘two yellows equal a red’, meaning that an official report is filed against offenders who break the rules for a second time.

An official report has unpleasant consequences, as it results in a criminal record for the offender.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman