Local companies have good reputations

Companies from the Brainport region have a good reputation. This is evident by the global Reputation Institute, RepTrak’s annual ranking.

Every year, RepTrak looks at the most reputable companies from 50 countries. Philips consistently takes the top spot in the Netherlands. This year, for the 13th time in a row, the company’s again at the top of the list. According to RepTrak, this has never happened in any other country.

“It’s remarkable that Philips has achieved the best reputation score in the Netherlands for 13 years running,” says Dr Cees van Riel, RepTrak’s co-founder. “Building a reputation isn’t always easy. Maintaining one can be quite a challenge.”

Whole spectrum involved

At the recent digital award ceremony, Frans van Houten, CEO of Philips, said how important the health technology company’s strategic choices had been, and how the entire spectrum of care has involved during the corona crisis.

“The fact that we have consistently scored high, for years, when it comes to our reputation is confirmation that we’ve made the right choices,” he says. “I don’t think reputation is an end unto itself. But it’s an important measure of how connected you are to society and what you contribute.”

Apart from Philips, ASML is also doing well, with a second place. Jumbo and VDL are in sixth and seventh place. Oil giant, Shell, has the worst RepTak reputation in the Netherlands. The multinational takes 30th position.

Source: Studio040 and Philips

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven