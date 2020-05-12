First digital meet for municipality Waalre

The municipality of Waalre will hold its first fully digital meeting on Tuesday evening. The council meeting will start at 19.30 hours.

The councillors will log in from home and the mayor and the registrar will be present in the council chamber to discuss the agenda.

Everyone can follow the meeting live. Citizens also have the right to participate in the digital platform. The municipal council calls on residents to mail their views on the proposals on the agenda to [email protected]

However, there is also criticism of this working method. Group chairman of D66 Floris Schoots calls the set-up ‘far from ideal’.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.