Hairdressers are back to business

They had to stay closed for over a month and a half. From Monday, the hairdressers could finally get back to work. And some of them didn’t waste any time.

Most hairdressers opened their doors again on Monday morning. But a few could not wait that long and started with their task from early Monday morning till afternoon.

Wednesday evening, the cabinet announced that on May 11th, contact professions could start again, much to the delight of hairdressers and their clients. Many hairdressers are fully booked for the first few days.

The measures that hairdressers take to practice their profession differ per salon. A face mask and gloves, for example, are not compulsory. However, a check must be made at the door or when making an appointment, to see if someone may have corona. How this is to be managed are to be decided by the salons themselves.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering courses.