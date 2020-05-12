Mierlo care centre participates in trial visiting

The Mierlo residential care centre Savant Hof van Bethanië is taking part in a trial project to relax the visiting arrangements for the elderly.

Due to the corona crisis, elderly people in nursing homes and residential care centres are not allowed to receive visitors. This rule now applies for more than a month and a half.

No infections

Now that the anti-measures are being eased little by little, a pilot project is planned for healthcare institutions. In addition to Savant Hof van Bethanië, 24 other locations in the Netherlands are participating in this project. The Mierlo care centre is allowed to participate, because there have been no infections here so far.

Strict conditions

The trial is subject to strict conditions. For example, one regular visitor per resident is allowed. There are also predetermined walking routes and fixed visiting hours. In addition, the temperature of the visitor is monitored and visitors are asked to observe hygiene measures. Visitors may not have any health complaints and must keep a distance of 1.5 metres from others.

“This gives us a great opportunity to experience in a cautious and controlled way, how we can make the visit arrangements more flexible. With this experience, we hope to be able to take the next steps in the short term, to further broaden the visiting scheme,” says Peter Bosselaar, director at Savant Zorg.

Based on the experiences during the pilot, the Cabinet will decide whether limited visits will be permitted in more nursing home centres from 25 May.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.