Bystanders rescue man from car after accident

A man who collided with another car, at a traffic light, was rescued out of the vehicle by the bystanders.

On Eisenhowerlaan, the driver collided with a car waiting in front of the traffic light. How the accident happened, is not known. The driver reacted badly after the collision.

The car door did not open either. Bystanders therefore, decided to break the car window. Then, they took the man out of the car and put him on the emergency roadside shoulder until the ambulance came to pick him up.

The collision damaged a total of three cars.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta