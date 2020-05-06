Eindhoven starts pilot Rental Team to be hospitable student city

The Municipality of Eindhoven is starting the Rental Team (Huurteam) Eindhoven pilot to be a hospitable student city.

The Municipality of Eindhoven has decided this after research on the Eindhoven housing assignment. One of the results of this research is that a rental team can play an important role to be a hospitable student city. The rental team will, among other things, provide support and information on housing issues to (international) students, contribute to identifying and tackling undesirable rental situations and is a source of information for insight into student housing in Eindhoven.

The preparations for the pilot have been made and resources have been found to start the pilot. The pilot rental team has a duration of one year and the rental team is financed by the Municipality, province and educational institutions. After one year, it will be assessed whether the pilot will continue for a longer period of time. The costs for the pilot with the rental team are €80,000.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob