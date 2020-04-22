TU/e maths group gets €1.5 million

The joint venture, ‘Networks’, has received a grant of €1.5 million, the TU/e reports. Networks is a collaboration between several Dutch universities. It conducts research into mathematical solutions.

The research takes place within the framework of complex networks. Examples of such networks are the energy network, the road network, and the infrastructure for, for example, the internet. In order to build these networks and make them function efficiently, difficult mathematical problems need to be solved. The Networks partnership is doing research into this.

With the €1.5 million subsidy the consortium received from the European Union, it will train 14 PhD students in mathematics and computer science. In addition to the TU/e, the University of Amsterdam, Leiden University, and the Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica (Mathematics & Computer Science Centre) are also part of the collaboration.

