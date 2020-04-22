Asparagus farm has a shortage of foreign labour

Due to the corona crisis, Hof van Huijbens asparagus farm in Mierlo has 50% fewer of its Polish workers. They now have to make do with the helping hands of Dutch people, sitting at home.



Lidy van de Ven, owner of the company, likes that people want to help. However, she misses the Polish employees. According to her, the Dutch staff works a lot slower. “Three Dutch workers are equal to one Polish one”, Van de Ven says.

The catering part of the company’s closed. The catering staff can now work on the asparagus farm. According to Lidy, it’s difficult to train the new labourers because it’s not their area of expertise. They also have a different view of hard work from overseas employees. Van de Ven hopes the company will soon be able to hire more Polish staff.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob