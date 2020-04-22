Kids going to build corona rangefinders

Youngsters can build corona distance meters via Tech Playgrounds. Tech Playgrounds’ a division of Dynamo Jeugdwerk that focuses on children who want to become involved in technology.

With mini-computers, so-called microbits, the participants can build sensors that send a signal when they read another sensor. The idea behind this is that one can keep the sensor at a suitable distance, so can stay away from someone else with a sensor. To do this, the mini-computers need to be properly programmed.

To make sure this is done properly, young people get online help from people with a tech background. Philips will donate 100 microbits to make the project possible. The organisers said it’s still possible for interested parties to register.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob