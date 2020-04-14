Special funeral for local restaurant owner

A special funeral was arranged to pay last respects to local restaurant owner, Willie Welten on Monday afternoon. He died at the age of 75.

A drive (good)bye was arranged on Stadspaviljoen’s premises in Eindhoven. Welten and his wife owned the establishment for 40 years. Due to the strict anti-corona measures, few people could be present at the farewell. The coffin stood in front of the Stadspaviljoen’s entrance.

Many mourners brought a last greeting from their cars. Many owners had also placed a white flower behind their car’s wiper. At the end of the service, the flowers were collected and placed in a large vase.

Welten died on Saturday, 4 April.

