Garage door rammed

The door of a garage box in Noord Brabantlaan was rammed on Monday night. At around 00:45, the neighbourhood was startled awake by a loud noise.

The box’s owner found that the garage door had been rammed halfway into the storage room. Several engines were being stored in the box. None were, however, stolen. No other items were missing either. Possibly, the loud perpetrators were frightened by the bang and fled.

The owner incurred a lot of damage. The police said they’d patrol more often in the neighbourhood where the vandalism took place.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta