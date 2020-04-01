Signify asks 20 per cent wage sacrifice from employees

In a letter to its employees, Signify, the former Philips light division, asks them to hand in twenty per cent of their wages in the coming months. Signify has some 32,000 employees worldwide.

The proposal raises some eyebrows because Signify is a healthy company that is financially sound. For example, in 2019 the company had a turnover of €6.2 billion. In 2019, the company made a profit of €529 million.

Jorg Sauer of trade union VHP2 was also surprised by the proposal. “It’s a proposal made by Signify’s global communication”, Sauer says. “Normally we are also involved in such proposals, before they are made. That hasn’t happened now”.

“It’s also a strange decision, because large companies that miss out on turnover can reach an arrangement with the Dutch government”, Sauer says. “To take the opportunity to ask employees to voluntarily hand in wages is therefore very misplaced”.

Signify was not available for comment on Wednesday morning.

Source: www.studio40.nl

Translated by: Bob