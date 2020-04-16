Rare warthog piglets born at Dierenrijk zoo

Two Visaya warthog piglets were born at Dierenrijk zoo in Nuenen on Tuesday, 7 April. Visaya warthogs are incredibly rare – there are only 200 of them in the wild.

The piglets are both female and the mother, Malaya, is doing well, the zoo confirms. It is the mother’s second litter. She arrived at Dierenrijk last summer.

Diergaarde Blijdorp, a zoo in Rotterdam, is also home to Visaya warthogs.

Visaya warthogs are recognisable by the wide white stripe around their noses. They eat fruit, grass and leaves. Their pregnancies last four months and their litters usually consist of two to four piglets. The warthogs live to around ten to fifteen years old.

In the wild, Visaya warthogs can only be found in the Philippines. Their survival is increasingly threatened by hunters and habitat destruction.

Translation: Rachael Vickerman

Source: Omroep Brabant