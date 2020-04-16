Unemployment in Eindhoven increases

Unemployment in Eindhoven increased dramatically last month. That’s according to UWV (Uitvoeringsinstituut Werknemersverzekeringen, or the Employee Insurance Agency).

At the end of March 2020, 3950 residents in Eindhoven were receiving unemployment benefits. That is a five-and-a-half per cent increase from the month before. UWV points to the coronavirus situation as a key reason for this increase.

Eindhoven is not the only region in Brabant to report an increase in unemployment. The number of people receiving unemployment benefits also increased by around four per cent in Waalre and Geldrop-Mierlo.

Many industries have been hard-hit by the corona crisis. According to UWV, the worst-hit industries in Brabant are the hospitality, culture and retail sectors.

Translation: Rachael Vickerman

Source: Studio040