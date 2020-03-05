Wanted: 450 people named Lucas or Lukas to celebrate 450th anniversary of Lucas Gassel’s death

Helmond Museum is looking for 450 people named Lucas or Lukas. The search is part of a project to commemorate the 450th anniversary of the death of Lucas Gassel, a painter from Helmond.

Gassel painted during the sixteenth century, a time known as Brabant’s Golden Age. Helmond museum recently purchased a painting by Gaasel entitled ‘Landschap met het offer van Abraham’ (‘Landscape with the sacrifice of Abraham’). The painting cost 100,000 euros.

The museum will organise an extensive exhibition of Gassel’s paintings. The idea of a ‘Lucas/Lukas Day’ was proposed in order to attract more visitors.

The organisers hope to take a large group photo of all 450 people named Lucas or Lukas on 19 April. There will also be music from a troubadour named Lucas Florent, and a medieval themed party at the castle.

The exhibition opens on 10 March.

Source: Omroep Brabant