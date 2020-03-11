11 coronavirus cases in Eindhoven area

The number of coronavirus cases in the Eindhoven area has risen to 11, GGD Brabant-Zuidoost said on Thursday.

Four new cases were reported on Wednesday and Thursday. Local media previously reported that employees of the Summa College and the Catharina hospital had contracted the virus. The GGD said the newest cases were in Best, Gemert, and Waalre.

The GGD is mapping who the newest patients have been in contact with. All eleven are in isolation at home. Anyone they have recently been in contact with will be approached by the GGD and asked to take their temperature once a day. Anyone with health complaints matching coronavirus symptoms will also be placed in isolation.

There are now 82 known cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands.