Businesses get tips on how to make the city greener

The first Green Inspiration booklet was presented today. This Op naar een groen(er) Eindhoven; Doe Mee! (On our way to a green (er) Eindhoven! Join us!) booklet was given to the chairman of a City Centre Business Owners Association, the SDPE, by Eindhoven city councilor, Rik Thijs.

The book contains tips for businesses and residents of the city centre on how to make the city greener. The tips are in line with the municipality’s green vision. In addition to technical requirements, the booklet contains various tips and advice.

It contains not only small-scale and simple possibilities such as planting plants and paying attention to insects and birds. It also has large, more complex components such as complete green roofs. Included are various useful links to websites with relevant background information.

Businesses can help

Companies can contribute to several areas. These include reducing heat stress, water storage, and retaining rainwater for longer. Increasing biodiversity, reducing air pollution, and improving the quality of life can also be achieved by businesses taking these tasks upon themselves.

Eindhoven business owners, project developers, and residents had asked how they can help make the inner city greener. This booklet is the city council’s answer to that question.

