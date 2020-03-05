Art fair at Geldrop Castle

A large art fair will take place at Kasteel Geldrop (Geldrop Castle) on 21 and 22 March. Seventeen artists will display and sell their work in throughout the castle’s 400 year-old rooms.

The exhibitions will include paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics and jewellery.

Previous editions of the art fair proved extremely popular. The organisers anticipate high visitor numbers at this year’s fair, too.

The castle is home to period rooms furnished with antique paintings and furniture. Each room will display the work of one or two artists.

Councillor Rob van Otterdijk will officially open the art fair at 1:00pm on 21 March. It will remain open until 5:00pm on 21 March. On 22 March, it will be open from 11:00am until 5:00pm. Admission is free on both days.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Rachael Vickerman