FC Eindhoven’s director resigns

Eindhoven Football Club’s general director, Wim van den Broek, is stepping down, effective immediately. The first division club announced this in a statement.

Van den Broek could not give more information on FC Eindhoven’s long-term planning. According to the club, they need a director with a more commercial background. “We very much regret that there will be another change in management. But we think this will enable us to progress faster into the future’, the statement reads.

Justin Goetzee, 46, will temporarily take Van den Broek’s place. According to an FC Eindhoven spokesperson, he has experience in professional football, in all kinds of commercial positions. For example, he was active at RKC, NAC, and PSV. Goetzee will take over the reins until mid-August. In the meantime, FC Eindhoven will look for a new general manager.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta

Editor: Melinda Walraven