Weekly market open again, but have few visitors

The weekly market on the 18 Septemberplein in the centre of Eindhoven is open again.

This market was not held for two weeks because of the coronavirus but opened again today. Many weekly markets are open to the public again this week, although only food is being sold. The provincial, regional security councils decided to allow the weekly markets to continue in Brabant. Many of these markets act as food providers – a basic necessity of life.

Strict measures against the spread of the coronavirus also apply to the market. The most important rule is for people to keep a distance of 1,5m from each other. That is sometimes tricky. Signs at all stalls make it clear that keeping this distance is compulsory. However, it was not difficult to keep this distance on Tuesday morning. There was hardly anyone on the market.

Bennie Welten sells fruit and vegetables at the city centre market: “We have taken plenty of measures. Signs and lines and a tray for cash. But I expect very few people.”

Empty city

“The city looks deserted. There are fewer and fewer buses. I hope we can relieve the burden on the shops and that people will come for some healthy fruit and vegetables. We just have to make the best of it.”

No other stalls, besides those selling food, are allowed at the markets. It is also forbidden to eat at the booths. Only buying is permitted. This is in line with the measure that already applies to the establishments in the hospitality industry.

The few visitors who were at the market early this morning are happy the market is open again. “I always come here for my fresh fruit and vegetables”, says a woman. Another adds, “You have to support the people at the market. They are already having such a hard time. And it is also cheaper here than in the supermarket.”

Source: www.omroepbrabant.nl

Editor: Melinda Walraven