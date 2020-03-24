Sioux Eindhoven to donate 40,000 masks

The Eindhoven-based technology firm, Sioux, is donating 40,000 surgical masks to hospitals in the province of Brabant.

The company works with government services in the Suzhou city region in East China. Sioux has production facilities in that city. The Chinese government is donating 20,000 masks. Sioux is matching that number. All 40,000 face masks will go to the regional hospitals in Brabant.

These masks are sorely needed in the healthcare sector. The corona crisis has created a shortage. The masks are intended to protect the doctors and nurses against the coronavirus. More and more infected people are being admitted to hospitals across the province. The first 20,000 masks will be delivered on Wednesday in Eindhoven, to Sioux’s head office.

Sioux started as a software company and has grown into a high-tech products supplier. The company employs some 700 people.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta

Editor: Melinda Walraven