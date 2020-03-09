Another win for PSV

PSV won 0-1 against FC Groningen on Sunday evening.

Thanks to a goal by Denzel Dumfries and a few rescues from Lars Unnerstall, PSV scored three points. Dumfries has already scored six times this season and signs for the opening goal on Sunday afternoon after fifteen minutes with his seventh.

PSV had to do without Gakpo and Ihattaren in Groningen. The pair has been replaced by Doan and Madueke. Next Saturday the players from Eindhoven will play against FC Emmen. PSV is in fourth place with 49 points.

Coronavirus

Due to some precautionary measures due to the Corona virus, PSV players were unable to enter the mixed zone of the stadium in Groningen after the game. That is why the captain spoke at the press conference. He said he was happy with the performance of Lars Unnerstall.

