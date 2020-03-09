Veldhoven citizen infected with coronavirus

A Veldhoven resident has been infected with the coronavirus. That reports the municipality of Veldhoven.

The patient and family members are in home isolation. It is not clear whether a contact investigation has been started.

The counter with infections in the Southeast Brabant region is now at seventeen. People have become infected, especially in Eindhoven and Helmond. There have also been infections in Best, Waalre, Gemert and Deurne.

Last week the RIVM issued specific advice for the province of Brabant. The service advises residents to stay at home when they have a cold, cough or fever.

